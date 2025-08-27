IN his first year of a three-year tenure as President of Ross Golf Club, Phil Wilson treated members to a very well organised Florida Scramble team event, with a shotgun start enabling 24 teams of four players each to take part, reports KEITH RAY.
All sections of the club were involved, with the stipulation that each team included a ladies member, which was well received and added considerably to make a lively atmosphere throughout the day.
With support from Phil's wife Jose and their family, a 'Halfway House' serving Pimm's, cider, soft drinks and snacks entertained members as they played the 8th and 16th holes, making it a perfect golfing occasion from start to finish.
Phil paid tribute to all those who contibuted to the fun day and challenging competition, which included Dylan Stokes and his green-keeping team, head professional Tim Hall and his pro-shop assistants, Amanda Marshall who expertly managed administration, general manager Hamish Mackay and John Devine's bar and catering colleagues.
A packed clubhouse witnessed the prize-giving and celebrated the success stories, typifying the community spirit which has been engendered at the Gorsley-based club over the years.
Four teams made the headlines tied with a net 56 medal score, which meant that count-back was called upon.
And awarded the bragging rights as winners were Jennifer Gladwyn, Jonathan Hoyle, Marcus McEvoy and Nick Rawlings.
Second place prize-winners were Sophie Price, Justin Halfpenny, Tim Kefalas and Simon Phillips with Justin's quite remarkable 440-yard drive from the tee of the club's par five 8th finishing just 46 yards short of the green being a major talking point.
Fellow net 56 medal team scorers were Amanda Marshall, David Mason, Nigel Gibbs, and Tim Rigden, and Tony Fletcher, Lois Price and Isaac and Paul Vitale.
Individual prize-winners included Sue Johnson, Maureen Turner, Norman Lodge and Martin Davies.
