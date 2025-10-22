IT proved a great weekend for juniors at Ross Golf Club when two teams performed with skill, passion, and sportsmanship on the regional stage, reports KEITH RAY.
The young 'Golf Sixes' superstars travelled to the fantastic Bristol & Clifton course for their final fixture, bidding for a third league title.
And having won four of their five previous fixtures, they did not disappoint against the hosts and teams from the Kendleshire, Chipping Sodbury and Lansdown clubs.
The Sixes League provides a fantastic platform for non-handicap youngsters to test their skills in a fun, Texas Scramble format, playing six holes in teams of six.
The squad was in high spirits and played their hearts out again to top the scoring, winning by a single point to retain the title and cap off a perfect season.
There were congratulations for Ruby Walker, Oli Vaughan, Elijah Largesse, George Swann, Archie James, Walter Hall, Oscar Kibble, Archie White, and Wilson Hall, with the latter two topping the individual team scoring with 45 points.
The club's older junior team also did battle in the prestigious Mercian Junior Midlands Final at Hagley Golf Club in Birmingham.
The squad has played with fantastic character all season, facing strong opposition from seven other clubs across the Midlands.
While Bromsgrove were eventually crowned champions, the Ross juniors again did the club proud being represented by inspirational Junior Captain Oli Walker, Billy Walker, Aidan Evans, Ollie Evans, James Derricott, Ralphie Elliott, Harvey Gunn, Ioan Baker, Molly Baker, Freya Herbert, Isaac Vitale, Oliver Charles and Alex Griffiths.
Club Head Professional and Junior team manager Tim Hall said: “While trophies and titles are fantastic, what truly matters is how the juniors have played every game with smiles on their faces, in the right spirit, making friendships that will last a lifetime.”
Tim thanked everyone involved, including parents and assistant team managers Dan Evans and Tom Baker.
