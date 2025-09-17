MEMBERS of 50 different golf clubs from across the Midlands, Wales and the South West supported Ross Golf Club’s annual men's Seniors Pairs Open for players 55 and over, reports KEITH RAY.
Despite the poor forecast, they were blessed with largely dry and warm sunshine throughout the day, which meant that for the 142 visitors, the unique experience of playing the club’s 'hidden gem' tree-lined Gorsley course fully lived up to their expectations.
It also happens to be the event in the club's calendar which attracts most visitors .
The standard of play excelled with the day's top performers emerging from the final groups of players.
Ross club captain Steve Wallbank and Colin Bennion with 42 points may have thought they were in the reckoning for the No 1 spot, until they were just pipped by Vince Goodenough from Broome Manor GC and Paul Berry of Frilford Heath GC, also with 42 points.
But both pairings were ultimately overhauled by a marvellous 44-point score by Phil Cartwright of Penn GC and Colin Upton of Aberdovey GC, who proved to be the event's 2025 champions.
An abundance of volunteers and helpers from the men seniors' section were required throughout the day to 'make it happen', and for the excellent playing conditions, course manager Dylan Stokes and his team received countless plaudits.
The valued services of the club's caterer, John Devine, the Tim Hall School of Golf Pro-Shop and Hamish Mackay, the general manager, all worked together to add further recognition to the Ross club's 'No 1' brand name status.
And the opportunity to 'help others' was also a feature with the generously donated prizes and support for the raffles meaning that the Riding School for the Disabled, the nominated charity of Ross captain Steve and lady captain Mary Smith, saw £680 added to their shared fundraising campaign.
