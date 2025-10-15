ROSS Golf Club's men's seniors 55+ annual John Price Shield better-ball pairs stableford saw 46 pairs taking part., reports KEITH RAY.
When Colin Price was elected Ross Seniors Captain for 2019/20, he was granted the opportunity to introduce a new annual trophy event for the men's seniors section.
This was to rightly commemorate the playing days that his late father John enjoyed at the Gorsley-based course, where John was a real character and is still remembered with considerable fondness.
Against that background, it was entirely appropriate that Mike Credland, who partnered Adrian Lewis in their highly impressive 48 stableford points total to win the silverware, was one of a handful taking part who was a fellow member with John.
Mike recalled: “John was very kind and welcoming to a young man 40 years ago. I will always remember him for his blazer and tie, the loop at the top of his back-swing, but above all for his tremendous sense of humour..”
Mike and Adrian's win was a shared success with Mike scoring a birdie to kick-start their round and a timely par to finish.
At the 5th hole, Adrian captured his first eagle 3 since he joined Ross Golf Club just six months ago, followed by two birdies to complete a comprehensive 48 points total.
Joint runners-up Nigel Gibbs/David Mason and Robert Beavis/Kevin French were unfortunate, as their creditable 46 points totals would have made them winners on most days.
They were followed by a host of 44-point scorers represented by David Sainsbury/Clive Whitson, Geoff Bent/Roy Millington, David Holborow/Kevin Murphy and Adrian Berry/Paul Dobbs.
Meanwhile, the club’s Tim Hall School of Golf is hosting its Tigers and Lions Junior Golf Camp over half-term, on Monday, October 27, from 9.30am-3pm, price £35.
