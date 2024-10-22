WHEN Tim Harrison joined the Gorsley-based Ross Golf Club in 2021 to resume his golfing career after a long-term absence, little did he realise he would be embarking on a journey which has since provided him with much success, reports KEITH RAY.
Tim's starting 28 World Handicap Index, generous in hindsight, helped him win his first event, the men's Seniors 55+ Christmas stableford, and his second, when his outrageous 45 points score won him the club's 2022 February Mixed winter stableford.
Since then, Tim has dedicated himself to the club's 'continuous learning' culture, taking advantage of the coaching services of the Tim Hall School of Golf where PGA professionals James Dobbs and Zach Galliford – the recently crowned 2024 Welsh PGA Champion – have been integral in his development.
Tim's handicap has tumbled to 14.5 and brought him honours board recognition, teaming up with Joan Punnett, with their partnership winning the annual Strong Trophy in 2022 and 2023 and the 2024 Tom Gurney Mixed Trophy event, and also taking the 2022 George Griffiths Greensomes competition with Don Punnett.
While Tim's retirement this year from work saw him appointed to Ross GC's Organisation Team as Property Director, there has been no let-up in his achievements on the tree-lined course.
Tim and Stephen Sharpe's impressive Better-Ball 48 points total saw them take home the top prizes in club captain Mark Whitmore's Annual Prizes Day Event.
And saving his best for the annual knock-out finals day after battling his way to the final of the Seniors Trevor Lane Cup, he faced a formidable opponent in Angus McIntosh.
Angus had 12 shots at his disposal, but was four down at the 10th after Tim had dropped just three to gross par.
And there was no stopping Tim from there as he was able to close out the match and take the cup when they shook hands on the 15th green.