Forest Hills Golf Club were honoured to be invited to hold the English Golf Union’s 2025 Midland Junior FourCounties Trophy, on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, writes Geoff Norris.
Gloucestershire welcomed Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Staffordshire who took the trophy winning all three matches.
The Seniors competitions’ on Thursday, were Yellow and a White Tee medals.
The winner of the Yellow Tee competition was Jim Fairweather, with a nett 67, John Skinner was second with 70, and Martin Shipley third.
David Gardiner won White Tee Division One, of the White Tee with a nett 69. Terry Davies was second with a nett 70, which also won the best gross prize, and Alex Harvey third.
Mark Graham won Division Two with a nett 70. Alan Bridges was second on 71.
Barry Klein won Division Three, with a nett 71. Bill Peffers was second with 72, and Colin Laver third.
Dave Howard and Pete Chisholm won the final of the Winter Hi-Low Pairs who were taken to the last hole by Mike Steward and Kevin Burford despite being four up with four to play
Division One of the Saturday Stableford was won on countback by Steve Jones, with 39 from Liam Maskell, with Ryan Mcdonald third a shot adrift.
Roger Griffiths won Division Two with a one under 37. Joseph Haskett was second with 36.
On Sunday morning, Steve Thomson and Mike Parry defeated Josh Goode and Steve Goode, 6 & 5, as they shook hands on the 13th green, in a one sided final of the 2024/25 Winter League.
The main competition on Sunday was a Team Texas Scramble and the winners were Jordan Clements, Brandon Leach, Callum Reeves and Charlie Thomas,
Their 18-under 54 beat Kev Burford, David Cole, Rob Smith and Stuart Smith Darren Passway, Daniel Reese on countback.