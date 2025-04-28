CINDERFORD played their final National League Two West game of the season at Berry Hill because the new 3G pitch is being installed at Dockham Road
Visitors Old Redcliffians ran out deserved 25-34 winners.
Stan Folks-Underhill opened the scoring for Cinderford, before Old Reds full-back Tom Hughes – who proved to be the difference between the teams – scored the first of his hat-trick with Zac Tomlin converting.
Hughes went over for his second try, before George Evans and Sam Smith scored tries for Cinderford, along with a conversion from Reece Boughton to make it 17-14 at the interval.
Hughes completed his hat-trick early in the second half, before Sonny Greenman kicked a penalty to make it 20-19.
However, Old Reds pulled clear with tries from Kacey Pike and Harrison Murphy, along with a conversion and a penalty from Ashley Groves.
Smith scored a late consolation try for Cinderford who finish seventh in the table.
Cinderford: Sonny Greenman, Stan Folks-Underhill, Will Baldwin, Harry Johnson, Sam Smith, Reece Boughton, Jimmy Williams, Harry Edwards, Nathan Taylor, George Perry, Tyler Jerrum (capt), Reeve Brighty, Ben Carpenter, Daniel Broady, George Evans.
Replacements: George Alexander, James Elliott, Will Korb, Jonny Holliday, Will Anderson.