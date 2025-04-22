LONGHOPE are celebrating winning the first division title in the North Gloucestershire League but elsewhere it is going down to the wire.
They got over the line with a 0-4 victory over Ross last Wednesday (April 16).
There was a brace for Harry Tuffley and one each for Rick May and Nathan Whittaker.
Longhope went down the previous weekend to second-placed Redmarley and Tibberton United.
Florin Crainic and Tuffley were on target for Longhope but goals by Josh Perry, Adam Collier and John Millar earned the home side the three points.
In the Premier Division, just one point separates top-of-the-table Mitcheldean from second-placed Westbury Utd.
The leaders have two games to go while Westbury have just one meaning a win or a couple of draws would see promotion the North Gloucestershire Senior League for Mitcheldean.
On Saturday (April 26) Mitcheldean make the short trip to the Premier Division’s bottom side Ruardean Hill Rangers Reserves.
Rangers were handed a 0-13 mauling last weekend by fourth-placed Huntley with Lee James scoring nine for the visitors and one each for Robert Clark, Adam Fishpool, Josh Jeffrey and Bradley Taylor.
Huntley are the opponents for Westbury on Saturday.
In Division Two, Mushet and Coalway Reserves are three points ahead of Ruardean Utd, who will also be joining them in Division One next season.
Three points separate the sides but the leaders have played three games fewer.
Mushet also have their sights on the Geo Sandoe Cup.
They face Ellwood Reserves in the final at Lydney Town’s The Rec having beaten Redbrook Rovers 3-2 in the last four with two goals from Lee Scotford and one by substitute Markus Dearden.
Mushet are in the final having beaten Division One champions Longhope 2-1.
Their goals came from substitutes Louis Jones and Jake Wassell.