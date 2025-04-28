Gwent Premier PL
Clydach Wasps 0 Monmouth Town 1
THIRD-placed Monmouth Town beat Clydach Wasps 1-0 away in a thrilling midweek match (Wednesday, April 23), reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
The visitors started fast with Mitchell Palmer’s opening chance from a Dan MacDonald free-kick fired wide.
A long-range shot from Matthew Jones then troubled Wasps’ No 1 David Pearce, before Josh Maksimovic found himself with a chance in front of goal which the keeper also denied.
The hosts’ first opportunity came when a quickly-taken free-kick found Lloyd Francis who blazed into the side netting.
Wasps continued to sting though as Corey Paton next hit the bar from the edge of the box.
The ball then struck the woodwork again at the other end, as Macdonald hit the post following a great ball from Finley Thorp, leaving it 0-0 at half-time.
Paton made a quick start after the break as he found space on the right of the box, but his shot was saved by Kingfishers keeper Ethan Ross before the rebound chance was scuffed into his hands.
But Monmouth finally broke the deadlock on 59 minutes with Macdonald catching Pearce off guard with a long-range strike.
An altercation between the sides then erupted on 72 minutes, with red cards for both, with Francis and Maksimovic sent off.
Mitchell Palmer then hit the post off the back of a corner as the Kingfishers searched for a second, before Tommy Chubb played Macdonald through on goal with six minutes left, but the No 10 couldn’t convert.
It didn’t matter though, as the referee brought to a close an engaging and action-packed game which saw Monmouth take the points.
Kingfishers manager Sam Palmer said: “We talked about simplifying the game, doing the basics right and getting the ball into the front three to win us the game.
“The boys stood up again, and it was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.”
The 2nds lost to Thornwell R&W 2nds 3-1 away in East Gwent One in midweek, Ben Robb with the consolation.