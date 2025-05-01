MUSHET & Coalway Reserves took the North Gloucestershire League’s Geo Sandoe Cup with a comfortable 5-0 win over Ellwood Reserves.
The win came through goals from Lewis Edwards and Ryan Stalley – who both scored twice – and one from Louis Jones.
The side has also clinched the Division Two title to make it a league and cup double.
The two second division clubs had made it to the final by beating first division opposition in the last four to make Sunday’s showdown at The Rec, the home of Lydney Town.
Mushet started brightly and were a goal up within 10 minutes.
Ellwood responded with a sustained period of pressure and created a number of chances but could not find the decisive final touch.
A second goal midway through the half relieved the pressure for Mushet and they continued to press.
Ellwood’s best chance of pulling a goal back came soon after when the ball was parried but it was sent over the crossbar from close range.
A third goal for Mushet early in the second half tightened their grip on the trophy and two more scores underlined their dominance.
Ellwood continued to press for a consolation goal and there was a strong shout for a penalty which was turned down by the official.
The cup, runners’ up trophy and players’ medals were presented by North Gloucestershire League executive committee member Jason Wood on behalf of league sponsor Graham Clements of Coleford-based Express Windows.
Mushet’s joint managers, Kieran Murray and Jordan Nott – who took on the job at the start of the season – praised their team on the day and the wider squad.
Kieran said: “We expected to stay strong and we expected to score but I I wouldn't have said five nil before the game, so over the moon.”
Jordan added: “It’s come down to our players really, it’s about the squad.
The whole club has dug in and we’ve had 25 players available most games.
“It’s been an unreal effort and its been rewarded.”
The win was achieved without top scorer Levi Duff who has 20 goals from 14 appearances but is out injured.
Jordan said: “we got such a good squad now, we managed to draft in a a few players in different clubs
“(At the start of the season) I would have promotion was definitely on but I wouldn't I wouldn't have guessed the double.
The game was watched by a large crowd and the gate receipts of £741 will go to the league’s nominated charity, the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.
The total, together with the takings from the previous week’s FJ Pope Cup final, currently stands at more than £1,600, said league secretary Roger Sansom.
He also thanked referee Colin Jones and linesmen Abdul Ramli and Colin Smith for their contribution.
He added: “Without these guys, we wouldn't play football, so not just for today, we’d like to thank them for all season.”
The last of the three “hospital cups” – the JO Roberts – takes place between Blakeney and Westbury at Harrow Hill’s Larkfield Road ground on Sunday (May 4). Kick-off 2.30pm
Mushet & Coalway Reserves: Shaun Willis, Dion Field, Jordan Nott, Jake Wassell, Rian Stalley, Lewis Edwards, Tom Knight, Kieran Murray, Kian Smith, Paul Akers, Liam Jones.
Substitutes: Louis Jones, Nathan Howells, Luke Jones, Tom Barnett, Marley Davis.
Ellwood Reserves: Luke England, Brodie Merry, Richard Hagger, Steve Gain, David Powell, Kieran Dawson, Tom Creed, Matthew Stephens, Bobby Deans, Mark Wayman, Kieran Jones.
Substitutes: Ben Stokes, Markus Dearden, Jon Phelps, Josh Creed, Jordan Overthrow.