Drybrook progressed into the quarter-finals of the Papa Johns Cup with a convincing 52-14 win over Longlevens at the Mannings, writes Chris Tingle.
The Regional Plate South second round encounter started with Longlevens applying the early pressure and Drybrook having to defend well to keep them from scoring.
The home team started to come more into the game in an attacking sense and great interaction between forwards and backs saw Brad Morgan cross the line for the first of five first-half tries which was converted by Haydn Lewis.
Five minutes later Cai Rogers picked up a loose ball from the lineout and made 30 metres before off-loading to Bailey Watts to cross the line. Lewis again slotting the extra two points.
Drybrook were now in full flow and scored again when powerful prop Mitch Hale Crashed through the away team’s defence. Lewis again on target to take the lead to 21-0.
Cai Rogers who looked dangerous all game was then the beneficiary as captain Mitch Bourne picked up off the back of an advancing scrum to fed him the ball to outstrip the cover defence for a well-deserved try.
Lewis again struck the conversion well to move Drybrook onto 28 points.
Having faced a torrid first half Longlevens found themselves already having to chase the game.
As they tried to turn defence into attack they dropped the ball.
The Drybrook centres took possession and fed the ball to Luke Roberts to cross in the corner. It was no surprise to the supporters to see Lewis land the difficult conversion, and Drybrook took a deserved 35-point lead into the break.
Drybrook began the second half strongly and within four minutes Lewis got the try his performance deserved.
He took the ball and pirouetted around the defence to take Drybrook to 40.
Drybrook then rang the changes and Sam Peaper and Ioan Vaughn-Jones came onto the field.
Longlevens rallied and scored their first points when their second row crashed over from close range. The score was converted and they were finally on the board.
Drybrook soon nullified the score when replacement winger Sam Edwards showed his pace to go through for a try converted by Lewis.
Drybrook were then dealt a blow when, after what looked to be an accidental clash of heads, centre Mitch Baldwin was sent off.
This would be harsh on a player who has been outstanding this season if it means he misses the final few games.
Longlevens took advantage to score a second converted try.
Drybrook though were to have the last say. Sam Peaper latched onto the ball at the back of a catch and drive and touched down for a try which took the final score to 52-14 in Drybrook’s favour
Another good display from the Drybrook team sees them move into the quarter final stage of the competition.
It was especially pleasing to see Alfie Teague and Tom Sumner make their first team debuts after progressing through the junior ranks at the club.
The club was also celebrating a cup final win for their under-16s girls team.
The girls ran out 29-17 winners against North Somerset Barbarians at the Cheltenham Tigers’ ground.
Try scorers were Anais Critchley, Bee Ballinger, Sienna Reid and two for Neve Rimell with Izzy Davies getting two conversions.