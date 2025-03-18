SPIRIT of Monmouth running club started the 'Couch to 5K' programme led by Helen Dunn back in January, with joiners gradually working up from a mixture of running and walking, to being able to run for longer periodsup to a full 5k, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Some took part in their final run last weekend, their 'C25K' graduation run at Monmouth's Chippenham playing fields parkrun, with many Spirits joining in to support the runners complete their goal on a brilliant sunny morning.
Meranwhile, Julie Glyn-Jones, Sian Fielding, Paul Simpson travelled to Bath to take on the Bath Half Marathon, one of the UK’s most prestigious 13.1-mile races and the largest charity fundraising event in the south-west, with more than £30m raised for charity to date.
Beginning just outside Royal Victoria Park, the route continued onto Upper Bristol Road and Newbridge Road, turned onto Lower Bristol Road, ran on through the city centre and finished at the Royal Avenue.
Sian managed to finish the undulating course in a time of two hours three minutes and 55 seconds, despite finding the final hill a bit tough.
Julie had a tough start, with horrendous traffic at the carpark, meaning several runners missed their start waves and had to join the race a few hundred yards from the start point and at the back of the pack.
But she powered on through to cross the line and gain a finishers' medal in just over 2.20.00.
Paul ran the race with his friend Craig and raised valuable funds for the Alzheimer’s society, finished in 2.24.00 and raising more than £700.
Elsewhere, new member Louise Hartree had a chilly but beautiful 'training' run at the hilly Merthyr Half, winning the over-60 class in 1.57.47.
The challenging course through beautiful scenery took in the historic Trevithick and Taff Trails, mainly on tarmac with a small trail section, starting and finishing at Merthyr College.
Louise said: “I really enjoyed it and would recommend the race to others. The support was amazing and the views were beautiful”. Louise took part in the event as part of training for an upcoming event.
Meanwhile, club chairman Barry Burns has hailed the club's recently completed 24/25 Cross Country season in the Gwent League and Gwent Leisure Centre League.
"We had more club members joining in and participating for both the men's and ladies' teams.
"The men's team had a very good season finishing eighth in Division 4 of the Gwent League and fifth in the GLCL League, their highest ever finishing position.
"The ladies' team had a fantastic season finishing second in Division 3 of the Gwent League, gaining promotion to Division 2, and eighth in the GLCL.
"There were some outstanding individual performances with Katie Adams, Renske Bouwens, Sarah Heath and Vicky Roberts being selected to represent East Wales and Sarah Heath being selected to represent Wales.
"We are now looking forward to the summer season on the road with League races starting in May.”
Anyone interested in running can take a look at Spirit's website
Spirit are "a friendly and fun club – with a nice competitive edge, and a great social heart", affiliated to Welsh Athletics and catering for a wide range of running abilities.