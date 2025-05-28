Kieron Brown was overall winner in 33mins 29secs, closely followed by Gavin Jones in 34.07, as Blazers took top spot in both the men’s and women’s team categories.
Faye Johnson was first woman in 38.04, followed by Ben Humphries 39.04, Laura Lelievre (second woman) 40.08, Lucinda Lumley (third woman) 42.03, Emily Harrison 44.26, Nessa Ward 44.34, Andy Stephens 45.43, Emma Humphries 47.11, Catherine Finlay 47.58, Nerys Chaplin 49.20, and Rob Vidler 50.17.
Rob Potter and his faithful friend Pan were also second in the canicross race in 40.07, followed by Tony Davies and Pablo in 44.15.
Five Blazers also attended the Suckley Quarter Marathon in midweek, on a mixed terrain course in the Malverns.
Neil Harper was first Blazer back, finishing 24th and fifth in age in 49.30, with Gary Griffiths 48th in 53.51, and Pip Cottrell 94th taking second in her age in 59.53.
Tony Davies and Rob Vidler came in together, 123rd and 124th respectively, in 62.47 and 62.48.
Starting and finishing in Dolgellau, the course covered 10.5 miles with a brutal 2,927ft of elevation, and Andy smashed it on his birthday in 2 hours 37.11
At the weekend, five Blazers headed for the Dymock Half and 5 Mile Road Race through undulating country lanes on the Gloucestershire/Herefordshire border.
In the 5 Miler, Graham Bell finished 26th in 37.55 and Rob Vidler 66th in 43.59.
In the half marathon, Philip Conway completed the course in 1.49.31 to place 47th, and Rachael Aitken and Grant White running together were 68th in 1.55.48.
