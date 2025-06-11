A 13-STRONG MonRoss Trailblazers team 'rolled up, rolled up for a magical history tour' when they strode back in time on a 100-mile relay race linking castles and ancient ruins.
The Rack Raid saw 30 teams head out from Grosmont Castle to finish hours later at Castell Y Bwch in Cwmbran, taking in Skenfrith Castle, White Castle, Abergavenny, Old Court Moat at Llantilio Crossenny, Monmouth's Monnow Bridge, Raglan Castle, Usk Castle, Tintern Abbey, Chepstow Castle, Caldicot Castle, Penhow Castle, and Caerleon Amphitheatre along the way.
The first 5.1-mile leg of the Fairwater RC-organised event from Grosmont to Skenfrith saw Laura Lelievre come home eighth in 34mins 56secs.
Grant White next powered home fifth in the 6.9-mile leg to White Castle in 48.50 putting Trailblazers sixth.
Andrew Stephens gamely completed the 7.5-mile third leg to Abergavenny in 57.03, followed by Lucinda Lumley covering the 6.7 miles to Old Court Moat in 49.26, leaving MonRoss eighth.
Adam Gray then ran the 8.1-mile fifth leg to Monnow Bridge in 1.07.17 before Richard Foster picked up the baton for the long 12.6-mile leg to Raglan, crossing in 1.18.35 in the 11th fastest leg time.
Up next to Usk over 5.5 miles was Rebecca Foster in 42.19, followed on the longest 13.1-mile leg to Tintern by Kieron Brown in 1.27.28, whose time was 10th fastest.
Martin Turner next had a 10-mile stint to Chepstow, covering the distance in 1.12.58, leaving Trailblazers 13th.
Rachael Aitken then ran the 7.6-mile leg to Caldicot in 1.05.30, before Rob Potter completed the 8.4-mile 11th leg to Penhow in 59.37.
Just two legs left now, with Emily Harrison setting the 11th best time over the 6.6-mile run to Caerleon in 47.18.
And bringing the team home over the 5.4-mile final leg to Castell Y Bwch was Vanessa Ward in 44.29.
A huge day of running saw Trailblazers finish 15th in 12.35.46, with local rivals Spirit of Monmouth 23rd in 13.12.29.
Winners were Parc Bryn Bach in 10.30.48, followed by Lliswerry in 11.01.00 and Chepstow A in 11.26.28.
In midweek, Monross members also impressed in the Hereford 5K Series final race organised by the city's Couriers, with PBs, strong finishes and impressive results.
Gavin Jones led the way in the brightest trainers on the course, flying to a 17.20 finish and fourth senior, closely followed by Kieron Brown in 18.07 as 10th senior.
Ben Humphries smashed another PB with 18.45 placing 12th senior and fourth overall senior in the series.
Nessa Ward delivered another perfectly-paced run to finish second over-35 woman in 22.01, while Rachael Aitken took over a minute off her PB, finishing third over-35 woman in 22.31, thanks to spot on pacing from Grant White.
Emma Humphries made it three PBs in three races, finishing in 23.00 for fifth overall senior woman.
