Westbury inflicted a first defeat of the season on Gloucestershire Cricket League Division Two leaders Dumbleton.
The Forest side won the toss and elected to bat, setting a target of 239 with their 45 overs.
In reply, the visitors were stopped 77 runs short, losing all their wickets for 161.
Ed Eddington and Gregory Artus did most of the damage, taking three wickets each.
Openers Jon Hargreaves and Alex Wyman set about patiently building a total.
Hargreaves was the first wicket to fall when he was bowled with the second ball of the 23rd over.
Wyman was next to go when he was stumped in the 30th over with Westbury on 99.
Devin Rogers hit five boundaries in his 27 before he was trapped lbw with the score on 127.
Captain Daniel Anderson went to a catch for two to make it 141-4 in the 36th over.
Fran Stirrup joined Artus at the crease and they put on 72 for the fifth wicket.
The run rate was increased in the following overs – with 15 coming off the nine-ball 43rd despite losing two wickets.
Stirrup was bowled with the fourth delivery for 23 off 18 balls.
Four balls later, Ben Giddy was caught for two with Westbury now 219/6.
Artus was Westbury’s high scorer, needing only 43 balls to register his 66.
His total included five fours and the same number of sixes.
He was bowled with four balls remaining.
Ed Edginton hit a four from the final delivery and the innings closed at 238-7.
The home side got the early breakthrough when Devin Rogers bowled Finn Brabham for a duck in the fourth over for 7-1.
A 48-run second wicket partnership was brought to an end when Stirrup caught Sam Jones for 23 off the bowling of Artus.
Artus then struck twice in the 17th over, trapping Oliver Timperley and Indiana Jerram leg before.
The visitors were now 64-4.
Edginton claimed his first wicket with the opening ball of his third over.
Wyman caught Arthur Kane for 21 to make it 95-5 in the 25th.
Westbury had the game in a stranglehold when the visitors lost their next three wickets just 10 runs.
Dan Hockaday had Ben Price lbw in the next over for one to make it 100-6.
Edginton increased the pressure with a wicket maiden in the following, 27th, over.
He bowled Dan Lee for one with the score still on 100.
Edginton claimed his third wicket when Joe Coley was stumped by Stirrup to make it 106-8.
Luke Mills and Alfie Houghton put on 42 for the ninth before Mills, the visitors’ top scorer was dismissed for 53.
He was caught by Wyman off the bowling of Giddy having faced 67 balls and hitting seven fours and a six.
Giddy closed the innings when he bowled Houghton for 10.
Westbury: Jon Hargreaves, Alex Wyman, Devin Rogers, Gregory Artus, Daniel Anderson, Fran Stirrup, Ben Giddy, Dan Hockaday, Ed Edginton, Jim Walkley-Cox, Oliver Jelfs
