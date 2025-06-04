ROSS-on-Wye's cricket team are on a roll, with another big league win following a seven-wicket midweek Forest Hundred triumph over Lydney.
Having beaten Woolhope 2nds by 150 runs in Herefordshire Division 9 the previous weekend, they all but matched that blitzing hosts Fownhope Strollers 2nds by 147 runs on Saturday.
Will Brookes and Muhammed Noufal Fazaludeen shared an 89-run third wicket partnership before the former holed out for a 50 that included eight fours (144-3).
His partner departed almost immediately without further score after a brisk 52 off 44 balls, having cracked four sixes and five fours.
But fifth man Paul Franklin kept things ticking over with an unbeaten 25, supported at the end by Albert Johnson with 13 as Ross reached 195-7 in 40 overs.
Strollers then had no answer to the Ross attack, skittled out for just 48 in 23.4 overs, with just one batsman making double figures with 11, as Brookes finished with 4-11, Charlie Bowden 3-15, and single wickets for Sachin Anil, who also snared a run out, and Chris Keywood.
The win followed midweek victory in the big bash Forest Hundred ball ladder, as Ross overhauled Lydney's 105-4, reaching 107-3 with 14 balls to spare, Anil scoring 35 and K Krishnaw 21, helped by 38 extras.
Ross next host Canon Frome on Saturday (June 7).
