THERE was Forest Hundred final disappointment for Monmouth CC away to Cinderford St John on Sunday despite a sparkling 77 from Ben Lander.
The opener's 47-ball knock included five sixes and six fours, supported by Ben Pilot with 15 and Peter Keay with 11.
But the hosts' openers then compiled 90 for the first wicket to put them in the driving seat, and although two Aled Jones wickets and one for Pilot gave the visitors hope, Cinderford reached 130-3 with 11 balls to spare.
Monmouth at least had the consolation of strengthening their grip on top spot in South East Wales 7 24 hours earlier, when a rapid-fire unbeaten 79 off 66 balls from opener Matthew Jones guided them to a comfortable 10-wicket win over visitors Mountain Ash.
The visitors were made to regret winning the toss and electing to bat after being dismissed for just 112 in 31.2 overs, despite reaching 50-2 and then 85-3, when the Monmouth attack took control, taking the last seven wickets for just 27 runs.
Pilot took four wickets including a caught and bowled, backed by Peter Keay with 2-29-8, Gareth Jones with 2-8-2.2, Jared Janes 1-22-5 and Eddie Atkinson 1-34-8.
Osian Jones, who took two catches, then joined Matthew Jones at the crease as Monmouth replied, with the openers needing just 18.1 overs in just over an hour to reach 113 without loss.
Matthew Jones' 79 included 14 fours, while Osian Jones' supporting knock of 26 not out featured four fours.
The 2nds lost a tight affair by 21 runs away to Newport Fugitives 3rds after Josh Hurd with three wickets and Sam Brennan with two helped restrict the hosts to 196-9 off 40 overs.
Skipper Neil Saunders batting at No 7 then played a captain's innings scoring 57 following 36 from Jake Teague, but the former’s dismissal spelt the end of the rearguard chase, with Monmouth all out for 175 in the 38th over.
Meanwhile, the 3rds were well beaten by nine wickets away to Radyr 6ths after being dismissed for 72 in 27.5 overs, only Harry Williams with 14 and Ieuan Jones with 10 reaching double figures.
Radyr then needed only 11 overs to reach 76-1, Tom Russell with the only wicket.
But Penallt & Redbrook 1sts won by nine wickets at home to Highnam Court 2nds to close the gap to just four points on Gloucestershire 8 leaders St Briavels, who suffered a last over one-wicket loss away to third-placed Churchdown 2nds.
Geoff Eaves took 4-16-8 backed by Dai Richards with 3-30-6.3 and Graham Hyde 2-22-8 as Penallt & Redbrook skittled their visitors for 127 in 36.3 overs.
And skipper Kamaal Mitha with 58, Guy Adams 36 not out and Liam Hurcombe an unbeaten 25 saw them home to 128-1 in 26 overs.
St Briavels scored 178-9 in their 40 overs at Churchdown, skipper Will Peters with 59 and Stuart Williams 44.
But they then lost out with three balls remaining when the hosts reached 179-9, Tommy Rowe taking three wickets and Williams two, which means this Saturday's (July 26) home clash with Penallt & Redbrook could prove a title decider.
Other fixtures on Saturday include Llantwit Fardre 1sts v Monmouth 1sts, Monmouth 2nds v Bridgend T 4ths, Monmouth 3rds v South Wales Sri Lankan 2nds.
