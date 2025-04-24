TWO-time GB world junior medal rower Violet Holbrow-Brooksbank is making waves across the Atlantic, with victory in a major regatta on Florida’s senior world championship course at the weekend.
The Monmouth rower is in the first year of a sports scholarship at the University of Washington in Seattle, where the high-flying women's rowing programme is overseen by US Olympian and world gold medal winner Yasmin Farooq.
Violet, who rowed for Wales while a student at Monmouth Comprehensive School before going on to GB junior honours, raced in the top varsity four event at the Big 10 Invitational Conference Regatta on the 2017 world championship course in Sarasota, featuring 23 of the top women’s university rowing programmes in the US.
The 'Huskies' were strongest out of the start in the six-boat final and established an open-water advantage over the other five crews inside of the first two minutes.
Washington then controlled the remainder of the 2km race, finishing in 7 minutes 8 seconds 44 seconds some 2L ahead of Rhode Island-based Brown University in second.
Washington women's team dominated the weekend, winning 11 out of 12 races, including the Varsity 8s as well.
