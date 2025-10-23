MONMOUTH RC sent three eights to race nine miles down the Dart estuary in Devon, in one of the rowing calendar’s most scenic events, alongside some 50 fine shells, kayaks and gigs.
The crews were met with sunshine and perfect rowing conditions in Totnes, setting the stage for a memorable row down to Dartmouth.
Former Monmouth Comprehensive student Sarah Lewis – who won the Henley Women’s Regatta club doubles with her Greenbank Falmouth partner last year and qualified for the Royal Regatta – was also racing, and again showed superb form, finishing sixth overall in a mixed double scull in 46 minutes 59 seconds.
Monmouth RC Men’s Masters F (over-60) crew set the fastest Head of the Dart 8s time finishing ninth overall after crossing in 49.20, for a handicap finish of 48.18.
However, it wasn't enough to secure victory, as Bradford-on-Avon's over-70s vintage crossed in 51.56 with a 3.52 handicap to win by 14 seconds.
But Monmouth's ME (over-55) women's 8 were fastest female octet, on raw time and handicap, even outpacing the Royal Navy boat!
The crew of Abi Goodwin, Rachel Rand, Jill Judd, Maggie Hickland, Helen Tilley, Sheila Sawyer, Mel Brown, Mary Miller and cox Matt Royston covered the course in 52.15 for a 48.43 handicap time and 13th overall.
The women’s MF ‘Fighting Spirit’ boat also did well, finishing in 1.00.27 for a handicapped 55.53 time, which also put them ahead of the Royal Navy, who finished in 59.31.
Afterwards, rowers celebrated in the Dartmouth ARC bar before the Monmouth RC contingent headed for a waterfront restaurant in the evening.
And the following morning, some of the intrepid squad even managed a bracing dip in the sea!
Club members paid special thanks to the coxes who navigated the twisting estuary – Matt, Gail Adams and Zach Salmon – alongside Phil Tilley for towing the boats.
