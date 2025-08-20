ROSS Rowing Club will celebrate its 150th anniversary by hosting its annual regatta this weekend, despite very low water levels in the Wye.
The course has been shortened from 800m to 500m to avoid rocks and boats hitting the bottom, with the finish moved upstream from the clubhouse to above the main boating area near the A40 bridge.
Last year's regatta and the 2022 event were cancelled because of low water, but with the club celebrating such a historic milestone, members were determined to go ahead this time.
More than 300 boats from across the country are entered in the masters and juniors regatta on the Sunday and the open regatta on the Bank Holiday Monday.
And although the traditional Saturday dragon boat racing has had to be cancelled, the weekend kicks off that night with entertainment from The Holly Collins Band playing in the President’s Tent at 7pm.
Regatta spokesperson Elizabeth Davies said the river was ankle deep by the clubhouse, but deeper upstream.
"It's our 150th aniversary, having been founded in 1875, so we were adamant that we had to go ahead no matter what.
"We've moved the entire course upstream, where we'll be rowing on plenty of deep water – deep, wide water – to keep everybody safe and happy, and we should have a good race day."
