TWO-time world junior medal rower Violet Holbrow-Brooksbank raced to Varsity silver at the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s championships in America with Seattle-based Washington University.
The former Ross Rowing Club junior headed across the Atlantic last autumn after being offered a scholarship following 2024 double sculls silver at the U19 World Championships in Canada.
Rowing with two Americans, a Kiwi and a Canadian in the top coxed fours event at Mercer Lake in New Jersey, Washington narrowly led through the half-way mark before Stanford squeezed by to lead by five-hundredths of a second at 1500m.
And Violet's Huskies came home just under a length back in second with Texas third.
Washington's two-time Olympian coach Yasmin Farooq said: "The Varsity four race was truly inspirational. Their theme this year was 'Be Bold' and it was awesome to see them assert themselves right out of the blocks, lead for 1,500m and come away with silver."
Meanwhile former Hartpury College student James Cartwright from Churcham in the Forest made his GB senior debut earlier this month at the first World Cup Regatta in Italy, partnering Tokyo Olympics quadruple scull silver medallist Tom Barras in the double sculls.
The duo placed fourth in their heat on Lake Varese, just 2L behind winners Poland, which placed them in the C final.
They then fought out a tight battle at the front of the six-boat field with the Swedish duo for supremacy, going through the 500m mark 1/3L back in second and 3/4L back at half-way.
The Swedes edged out to clear water with 500m to race, but the Brits then charged back closing to 1/2L on the line to take 14th overall in the event.
James, a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston USA, will travel again with GB to the second World Cup Regatta in Lucerne this week as the men’s team reserve.
