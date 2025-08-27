ASTON Ingham CC played host for the first time ever to the century-old Gloucestershire Gipsies in a special day for the club on Sunday.
Formed in 1921, the Gipsies are one of the oldest ‘wandering’ cricket teams in the world.
And the friendly proved a ‘wander-ful’ occasion, as the visitors just squeezed home by 15 runs in the beautiful sunshine.
Aston opener Jimmy Davies then fired 74, including 13 fours, to win the Gipsies ‘Man of the Match award,’ before skipper Ollie Henson struck 61, blasting eight fours and a six.
The hosts looked in good shape at 154-3, but Henson’s departure then saw the momentum swing, with the Gipsies dismissing Aston for 203 in the 40th over.
Meanwhile, a week made a huge difference to Aston 1sts opener Nic Merrin, falling second ball for a duck the previous day having made 178 seven days earlier.
Having won by 287 runs the previous week, Aston went on to miss out by two wickets at Oxfordshire outfit Langford in the West of England Premier Gloucestershire clash.
Anthony James scored 77, including three sixes and nine fours, before Angus Bartlett blasted 62 not out off 36 balls, including six sixes and a four, backed by Ollie Henson with 30 in a 72-run second-wicket stand and Gus Carini-Roberts with 20, with Aston reaching 213-6 off 50 overs.
The bowlers made inroads reducing the hosts to 132-6, but a 65-run seventh-wicket stand put Langford in the box seat, and they reached 214-8 with 10 overs to spare, Bartlett, Sam Didcote and Toby O'Neill taking two wickets apiece.
But the 2nds won by 124 runs at home to Highnam Court 1sts, Jack Carpenter firing 101 off 75 balls, including three sixes and 17 fours, as they reached 275 all out on the final ball in the Gloucestershire 7A mid-table clash.
Skipper opener Jimmy Davies also scored 45, Will Green 38 in a 74-run fourth-wicket partnership with Carpenter, and Josh Loade 31.
And the bowlers then dismissed the visitors for 151 in 35 overs, Carpenter and Ethan Drew-White taking three wickets each and Joseph Day two, with the win leaving Aston fifth.
The 3rds also walloped Ashleworth Woodpeckers 1sts by nine wickets, skittling the visitors for 80, with only skipper opener Adam Gillett making double figures with 36, before racing to 81-1 in just 10 overs.
Mark Mathias took 2-4, Jenson Arrowsmith 2-6, Melissa Watson 2-15 and Oliver Kelsall 2-20, before Bryn Evans with an unbeaten 40 guided Aston home, with the win leaving them fourth in Gloucestershire 8A.
But the 4ths lost out by six wickets away to Corse & Staunton 3rds, reaching 191-9 in 40 overs before being surpassed by 193-4 in 36 overs.
Andrew Leighton scored 37, former National Hunt jockey Tom Scudamore 35 and Alex Cluley 24, while Aston's wicket-takers were Scudamore, Peter Kelsall, Isaac Goulding and Andrew Gardner.
