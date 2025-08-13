CHEPSTOW 1sts took a big step towards the South East Wales One title with a 126-run away win over Newport 2nds on Saturday.
Scott Bailey fired 82, sharing a 93-run opening stand with James Bailey (41), and a 118-run second-wicket stand with skipper Aaron Jones (54), as the league leaders wracked up an impressive 287-7 total in 50 overs.
James Kellaway also contributed 30 and Luke Watson 19 not out.
Three wickets without score in the middle of the Newport reply saw the city side reduced to 68-5, and Chepstow's bowlers were always in control from then, dismissing the hosts for 161 in the 47th over.
Lewys Jones starred with the ball taking three wickets for 13 runs off 10 overs, backed by Filip Chitnis and Kellaway with wicket braces, with the win leaving Chepstow 32 points clear with three games to play.
The 2nds fell to an 86-run defeat at home to Llandaff 2nds though, all out for 140 in 31 overs after being set226-8 off 40 overs.
Two opening stands of 80 set the city side on their way (160-2), Raahi Kumar ultimately taking 3-51, Bruno Chitnis 2-39, Josh Powell 1-37 and Scott Williams 1-21.
Chepstow skipper Tuhind Gavand scored 61 in reply, but only opener Malith Maduransighe with 25 and Charlie Harkins 16 could join him in double figures, with the hosts suffering five ducks, and the loss leaving them sixth in SEW 3.
But the 3rds won a low-scoring nail-biter by just three runs away to SEW 12 basement side Abergavenny 4ths in Crickhowell.
All out for just 75 in 16 overs, the writing seemed on the wall for top-three Chepstow after only three batters reached double figures with scores of 10, 11 and 10.
But the bowlers then skittled the hosts for 72 in 26 overs to claim victory, Max Hunt wiping up the tail with 4-25, Ben Tate taking 3-13, Luca Goddard 2-25 and Paul Phillips 1-0 off his single over.
