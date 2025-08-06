A SINGLE from Dave Teague on the very last ball secured a nail-biting table-top victory for Monmouth 1sts at home to Sudbrook 2nds, following a fantastic 93 from Ben Pilot.
The hosts had the Caldicot visitors on the ropes at 28-4 after a blistering four-wicket opening from Eddie Atkinson.
But a 73-run fifth-wicket stand and a 104-run sixth-wicket stand both ended by Pilot, put the visitors on course for a decent total, with Sudbrook reaching 247-7 in 40 overs, Atkinson taking 4-54-8 and his strike partner 3-50-8.
Monmouth made a solid start, opener Matthew Jones scoring 43 in a 90-run second-wicket stand with Pilot (115-2).
Pilot then continued with a 66-run stand with Harry Desroy, who added 32 (181-3), before agonisingly being run out seven short of a ton. having fired four sixes and eight fours (201-4).
Things were still in the balance with 47 runs needed off 6.4 overs, but Paul Brooks with an unbeaten 32 guided them in sight of the line, before he and Teague, with six runs off the final over, swapped singles on the last two balls to secure the win, extending the hosts' lead at the top of South East Wales 7 to 28 points.
The 2nds blitzed Chepstow 3rds by nine wickets to go third in SEW 12, dismissing the hosts for 85 in 29 overs.
Sam Brennan took 3-26-8, Tony Brennan 2-11-8, Keiran Shaw 2-20-8, Monty Clarke 1-6-3 and Kit Skailes 1-19-4.
In reply, the visitors needed just 14 overs to reach 91-1, Jake Teague scoring 34, Joe Walton 31 not out and William Wilton an unbeaten 20.
But the tide went out on Monmouth 3rds away to seasiders Penarth 5ths, scoring 123-9 off 40 overs with Steve Vickers making 28, before the hosts raced to 124-2 in 15 overs, Vickers and Jacon Deighton with the wickets.
Monmouth 1sts play St Fagans 3rds away on Saturday (August 9), while Monmouth 2nds host Lisvane 4ths and Monmouth 3rds host Abertillery Town 2nds.
