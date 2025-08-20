A THUMPING 205-run home win over Miskin Manor 3rds kept Monmouth 1sts in pole position in South East Wales 7 on Saturday.
Matt Jones kept his hopes alive of a new club season batting record with 51 before Adam Roberts blasted two sixes and nine fours scoring 64 off just 33 balls, sharing a 101-run sixth-wicket partnership with Osian Jones, who scored 42 not out off 31 balls.
Skipper Peter Keay also scored 42, Ben Pilot 35 and Gareth Jones 19 as the hosts reached 312-8 off their 40 overs.
Miskin reached 74-2 in reply after wickets from Eddie Atkinson and Adam Roberts, but Keay with four for 15 off six overs and Pilot with four for 26 off seven then dismissed the rest of the batting line up for just 33 more runs, all out for 107 in 25 overs.
Andrew Dobbie cracked 72 not out, backed by openers Ian Morgan with 47 and Jake Teague 53 as the 2nds beat hosts Whitchurch Heath 4ths by 54 runs.
The visitors compiled 240-4 off their 40 overs before then dismissing Heath for 186 in the penultimate over, Aled Jones, Jack Mallen and Tony Brennan taking wicket braces, and Kieran Shaw, Sam Brennan, William Wilton and Neil Saunders one apiece, with the win leaving Monmouth third in SEW 12.
The 3rds were downed by five wickets away to Ponthir 4ths though, all out for 126 in the 29th over after scores of 34 from Paul Mallen, 24 from Harry Williams and 21 from Monty Clarke.
The hosts then reached 129-5 in 20 overs, Alun Jeremiah with two wickets and Clarke, Steve Vickers and Rhys Phillips with the others.
A friendly XI also took on Ross-on-Wye 1sts away, with the hosts scoring 251-5 in 30 overs, Samson Porter taking two wickets and a run out, and Ieuan Jones and Daniel Bernard solo strikes.
But they couldn't match the hosts' batting firepower, reaching 126-6 in reply, mainly thanks to 50 not out from Andrew Potter-Irwin and 25 from skipper Bea Jones.
Meanwhile, with the race for the Gloucestershire 8A title going down to the wire, second-placed St Briavels won by an incredible 416 runs at home to Dymock 2nds after scoring a huge 456-2 off 40 overs, Tyrone Hoskins blasting 205 and Will Peters 171 not out in a 395-run opening barrage.
Hoskins blasted 11 sixes and 23 fours, while his skipper weighed in with six sixes and 21 fours.
And the bowlers proved just as devastating, dismissing Dymock for just 40 in 12 overs, Stuart Williams, who also scored 25, taking 4-23, Rob Cole 3-13 and Harry Lee 2-1.
But table-topping neighbours Penallt & Redbrook kept their noses in front by just four points with two games to play in the title race, securing a 186-run win at bottom side Ashleworth Woodpeckers.
Liam Hurcombe cracked 107 not out backed by SR Rajesh with 35 not out, Graham Emerson 32 and skipper Kamaal Mitha 25 as they reached 261-4 off their 40 overs before skittling the Servernside hosts for 75 in 25 overs.
Saturday’s (August 23) fixtures include Porth 1sts v Monmouth 1sts, Monmouth 2nds v Bay Dragons 2nds, Monmouth 3rds v Blaina 3rds, Penallt & Redbrook v Westbury 2nds, Highnam Court 2nds v St Briavels.
