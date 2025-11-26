MONMOUTH RFC are delighted and proud that four members of the 1st XV have recently won selection for representative honours.
Ollie Park was chosen at openside flanker for the RAF U23 side in their 42-14 victory over their Navy counterparts in the Interservices Cup at Stourbridge RFC.
And Dai Rees, Monmouth head coach, said: “This is a great milestone for both Ollie and the club.
“He played a full 80 minutes and was his usual effervescent self, giving the Navy boys plenty to think about, with his tenacious tackling and carrying.”
Ollie is now looking forward to the deciding game in the series against the Army, which will be played at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday, December 5, kick off 7 pm.
On the same evening as the RAF v Navy game, three of Ollie's Monmouth RFC colleagues played for Crawshay's Welsh in a fantastic 23-21 victory over Cambridge University.
The annual fixture is played at Grange Road, Cambridge, for the Eddie Butler Bowl, in memory of the former Monmouth School student and ‘Voice of Rugby’, who graced the pitch for both teams as well as going on to skipper Wales and Pontypool.
“The Men’s Blues led the first half 14-7, but after a nail-biting latter half it was ultimately Crawshays who took back the trophy in a final score of 23-21.”
And given the connection with Monmouth, it was appropriate that Monmouth RFC’s 1st XV scrum-half, Ollie Scriven darted over for the winning try in the last minute for a dramatic victory.
It was the first time Crawshays had succeeded in winning the memorial match since the trophy was introduced to commemorate the passing of the renowned commentator.
Monmouth skipper Logan Woskett and vice-captain Harry Whelan also played pivotal parts in the Welsh team's victory.
And they hope to take the winning form into the next game against Oxford University, which is at Sardis Road, Pontypridd, on Friday, November 28, kick-off 19:15.
Dai Rees said: “It’s a tremendous honour for the club to have three players selected. They are all outstanding gentlemen and fine rugby players, who thoroughly deserve their opportunity.”
Harry is also celebrating being named Monmouth RFC ‘Player of the Month’ for October.
The award of a personally engraved bottle of Spiced rum from lead sponsor Rockfield Spirits was just reward for an impressive series of games.
Harry has switched to outside centre on occasion from his usual wing position and has scored two tries to date.
Backs and skills coach Sam Mills said: “Harry is one of the senior members of the squad and leads by example, both on and off the pitch.
“He was an ever-present in the first two months of the season, in both training and on matchdays, and is a very worthy winner of the October award.”
Monmouth secured derby bragging rights with a 51-26 home win over Abergavenny in their last game and will be looking to kick-on in their next game away to Brynmawr on Saturday, December 6.
Meanwhile, Monmouth School 1st XV secured their best result of a tough season to date, beating old enemy Llandovery 33-31 on Friday evening at Ystrad Mynach.
And they’ll be looking to claim another big scalp when they host Millfield School this Saturday (December 29).
Elsewhere, Usk RFC are next in action away to Cowbridge in the third round of the WRU East 2 Cup on December 6.
