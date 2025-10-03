CINDEFORD RFC is entering a new era after unveiling its upgraded facilities and state-of-the-art artificial pitch. Players, officials and supporters say the changes are already reshaping the club on and off the field.
The new surface, installed over the summer, has already transformed training and matchdays. While some players were uncertain when the project was announced, any doubts have quickly disappeared.
Cinderford United captain Dan Nicholls admitted the pitch has exceeded expectations: “At the start I had mixed emotions about it, but since it’s been there it’s been brilliant. It’s faster, more enjoyable, and way better than I expected. The lads all agree.”
Concerns about injuries, often raised with artificial turf, have not materialised. Instead, players are finding improvements in both recovery and fatigue.
Head Coach Clive Stuart-Smith stressed just how significant the change is for preparation: “In the past, we’d lose four games and up to 17 training sessions a season because of the weather. Now we’ve got a pitch that’s always playable, and that impacts preparation massively. Instead of kids getting 100 touches a week, they can get 1,000.”
The improvement has also helped unite the club. Junior and Colts rugby is now fully integrated at the main ground rather than being sent to the Bridge pitches. Treasurer Robert Beavis said: “That’s a game changer. It means youngsters are training and playing alongside the first team, and it makes them feel part of the club. That’s how you build the future.”
It isn’t only the players who are benefitting. Commercial Manager Paul Willetts said the upgrades have transformed matchdays: “It used to be pretty grim when the weather was bad, with muddy pitches and no atmosphere. Now you can come up, walk right around the ground, sit in the new stands, have food and a pint, and watch good rugby whatever the weather.”
First team captain Tyler Jerrum said the difference on the pitch is just as noticeable: “I’m a bigger chap, and there were times in the mud where games just turned into a boring slog. Now we can put more of a show on for supporters. You’ve got to be fitter, everything’s quicker, and that makes it more enjoyable for everyone.”
The project has gone beyond the pitch. New floodlights, upgraded bar and café spaces, a 360-degree walkway and a modern media room have been added, with plans for further expansion. Beavis explained the vision: “The aim is to turn the ground into a community sports hub, with plans for a gym, padel courts and facilities for streaming games.”
With much of the funding raised internally, huge credit has been given to those driving the project, especially club President Peter Bell.
As for the rugby itself, the ambition is clear. Stuart-Smith said the facilities now allow Cinderford to move away from the heavy-weather style of old and embrace a quicker, more expansive game: “We’ve built teams in the past to grind through conditions, but now we want to play fast, attacking rugby that excites supporters. It will take time, but this pitch makes it possible.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.