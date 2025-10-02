TIDENHAM lifted the West Dean Charities Junior Cup after a rollercoaster game against holders Bream Reserves.
The Chepstow side appeared to be cruising after two goals in the opening 20 minutes after enjoying most of the possession.
But they went into the break trailing 3-2 as Bream came back strongly in the closing 15 minutes of the half.
Two unanswered goals in the second half clinched the game which was played at Milkwall’s ground on Sunday (September 28) having been previously postponed.
Tris Murphy put Tidenham ahead after 10 minutes after controlling the ball just outside the six yard box to shoot home.
The goal of the match followed 10 minutes later to double Tidenham’s lead.
Adedamoia Johnson created space in the box and looped the ball into the top left hand corner.
But the defending champions showed their resilience with goals from Stephen Bullock, Pete Scullion and Ashley Bonner to take a one goal lead into the half.
The fightback seemed to deflate Tidenham who were quite muted for the opening chunk of the second half.
That changed when Murphy got his second, sending the ball into the lower left corner to make it 3-3.
The winner came soon afterwards when Johnson, who had come back on after being substituted in the first half, got his shot in from near the spot.
Tidenham skipper Andrew Short said: “It was a bit of a rollercoaster.
“We started well and scored two very good goals.
“We perhaps got a bit complacent but credit to Bream, they’ve got some big boys and they used it to their advantage.
“We’ve got some good young lads and I think that youthfulness won it in the end.”
The two cup finals so far have raised more than £1,000 and the last final takes place at Broadwell on Sunday. Kick off 2.30pm.
