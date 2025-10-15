MONMOUTH Bowls Club held their end-of-season presentation evening, with awards presented to the winners and runners-up in the trophy competition finals held in September, reports HAYDN HOLDER.
Old hands were joined by newcomers in receiving honours, most notable among the latter being Kim Voss who, in his first full season, reached five finals, winning three of them.
Results:
Handicap Trophy Winner: Kim Voss, Runner-Up: Diana Davies.
Paul Truman Trophy (3-woods) Winner: Jeff Parker, Runner-Up: Chris Jones.
Roger Bywater Trophy Winner: Jeff Parker, Runner-Up: Nick Tyler.
Bernard Shaw Trophy Winner: Haydn Holder, Runner-Up: Kim Voss.
Two Wood Championship Winner: Haydn Holder, Runner-Up: Diana Davies.
Gentlemen’s Championship Winner: Tom Williams, Runner-Up: Peter Williams.
Novice Championship Winner: Kim Voss, Runner-Up: Dennis Prince.
Club Pairs Championship Winners: Terry Davies & Nick Tyler, Runners-Up: Diana Davies & Kim Voss.
Nominated Pairs Championship Winners: Kim Voss & Nick Tyler, Runners-Up: Tommy Need & Sean Croudace.
Sadly, there was no Ladies Championship this year, which was due to a lack of entries so, come on ladies, get down to Monmouth BC next season and let’s get that trophy out, while the club would welcome more men, too.
There are plenty of opportunities to play in competitive league fixtures, individual competitions and friendly “roll-ups” throughout the season from April to September.
