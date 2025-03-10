THE race for the league title in the Monmouthshire Short Mat Bowls Association continues apace and, with only one round of matches left to play, Caerwent have narrowed the gap to reigning champions Dingestow to just six points, reports HAYDN HOLDER.
Dingestow fared well enough at Devauden, taking both triples and one pair to secure eight points, moving their total to 78 from 11 matches.
Jerry Haslett and partner delivered Devauden’s only success.
However, Caerwent made full use of their home advantage to take all 10 points in their match against Little Mill, bringing their total to 72 points.
Little Mill and Devauden may yet have a part to play in the destination of the trophy as Caerwent will be aiming for another maximum points victory when they entertain Devauden.
Meanwhile, Dingestow travel to Little Mill knowing that victory will secure the title while anything less than four points will leave them relying on favours from Devauden.
Next week will also see the announcement of the semi-finalists in the Spring Triples Competition, following the pool matches this weekend.
The winners of each of the three pools go through to the semis, along with the best runners-up.
Semi-finals and the final will take place at Usk on Saturday, March 22.