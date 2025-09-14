DINGESTOW Short Mat Bowls Club held the finals of their club competitions over two days.
On Day1, two finals were played to decide the Ladies Singles Champion and the Gents Singles Champion over 15 ends, four bowls per player.
In the Ladies Final, Margaret Pidoux won the toss and elected to play first against her sister Linda Edgar.
In a close encounter, the two sisters had a good number of touchers (bowls that touch the jack marked with chalk as they remain live even if they go into the ditch).
After 13 ends, the two were neck-and-neck at 11-11 before Margaret struck a crucial three shots and one more on the last end to take the title.
In the Gents Final, club captain Haydn Holder faced Andrew Biggs and 1-1 after two ends, a missed weight shot by the latter on the third then allowed Haydn to draw the fourth shot for a full house.
Several nip-and-tuck ends ensued as Andrew fought to get back on terms, with Haydn three shots to the good after 13 ends.
Another missed weight shot with Andrew’s last bowl then allowed Haydn to take four to secure the match.
Day two saw Haydn facing a Pidoux double. In the Open singles final, he faced Clive Pidoux, who won the toss and started with good leading bowls, but the former drew past with short bowls and some good leads.
And after some very competitive ends, Haydn sealed victory with two ends left.
The last final was for the new John Swift Trophy between the Ladies and Gents champions, donated by the club’s founder and long-time chairman.
Margaret Pidoux and Haydn Holder went head-to-head and played some superb bowls, requiring lots of chalk.
Club members were treated to an enthralling match decided by the last bowl when Haydn held on to his early lead to become the trophy’s first winner.
