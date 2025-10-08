AN EARLY goal by Ollie Fitt was enough to hand victory to Milkwall in the final of the West Dean Charities Intermediate Cup.
Opponents Mushet and Coalway Reserves pressed hard for the rest of the game but could not find the vital final touch.
The match between North Gloucestershire Premier side Milkwall and first division Mushet was played at Broadwell’s Hawthorns ground on Sunday (October 5).
The decisive moment came after 10 minutes when Fitt curled a lob around Shaun Wallis in the Mushet goal.
Mushet’s response was immediate and they went close five minutes later but the ball came off the crossbar.
The game was then end-to-end with both Wallis and his Milkwall counterpart, Craig Edwards, being tested on numerous occasions.
Milkwall played the last 10 minutes with 10 men after referee Steve Ryan showed a straight red card for foul and abusive language.
The Premier division side came under a lot of pressure but the defence held firm to secure the cup.
Milkwall captain Lee Roberts said: “Both teams battled hard and both had chances.
“We got an early goal and managed the game well.”
Mushet manager Jordan Locke said: “Everyone gave 100 per cent but it’s a tough one to swallow.
“We had lots of chances – we hit the post and we had lots of crosses coming in but nobody could get on the end of one or get a little nick.”
The cup was presented to Lee Roberts by former treasurer of the West Dean Charities John Barrett.
The Intermediate Cup was the last of the three finals in the West Dean tournament and £432 was taken on the gate, bringing the total to more than £1,600.
Mr Sansom extended thanks to the Broadwell club was hosting the game and to the officials.
