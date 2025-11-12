Gwent Premier League Premier Division
Monmouth Town 5 Clydach Wasps 0
THE Kingfishers hit five first half goals to swat Clydach Wasps on Saturday at Monmouth Sports Ground, including a hat-trick from captain Dan Macdonald, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
After losing to Newport Corinthians, the Kingfishers bounced back in the perfect way by demolishing their Monmouthshire derby visitors.
Town started well, with Robert Atkinson playing the ball into Brad Phillips on the edge of the box, but his shot was comfortably caught by Ellis Owens in goal.
And with just 10 minutes played, Atkinson made a threatening run and was fouled while shooting, with the referee awarding the Kingfishers a penalty.
Macdonald stepped up to take the spot kick and scored in the bottom left corner out of reach of the goalkeeper.
Just seven minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead, with Atkinson grabbing a well-deserved goal after Monmouth broke free down the wing through Phillips, who found Macdonald inside, whose pass was poorly cleared as Atkinson ran into the box to score into the bottom right corner for 2-0.
And in the 32nd minute, Macdonald grabbed his brace, with Phillips’ cross pushed out by keeper Owens in the direction of Monmouth’s No 10, who struck the ball into the back of the net for 3-0
The goals were flying in, and it was 4-0 just ten minutes later, when provider Phillips turned goalscorer.
Fin Thorp made a great run on the right-hand side, and his cross beat the keeper, giving Phillips an open goal to score into.
Monmouth were on fire and scored a fifth in the closing moments of the first half, with Macdonald grabbing his hat-trick from a free-kick.
The first half ended what had been a very positive opening 45 minutes for the hosts, with the result as good as already decided.
The second period saw a much better display from the visitors as they were able to stop the rampant Kingfishers from extending their lead in a shared 0-0 half, leaving them with some positives from the heavy loss.
Chances were few and far between following the flood of first half goals, and the game ended with a 5-0 win for the Kingfishers, lifting them back above RTB Ebbw Vale to second, level on points with table toppers Marshfield.
Coach Andrew Lewis said: “The first half we were absolutely outstanding, we took our chances, we played really well, our shape was really good.
“The intensity of the game and a couple of boys coming back in, starting today with Callum (Uttley) and Lucas (Harris) coming off the bench to start today, they did outstanding.”
Defender Jack Meredith added: “Second half, we sat in, did what the management told us to do, held our shape and just kept shuffling over as a squad, making sure they couldn’t break through.
“We did exactly what the management asked; we didn't get any goals in the second half, but I think we were all happy with a clean sheet.”
The Kingfishers are in league action at home again this Saturday (November 15) as they take on Newport Saints in a back-to-back fixture, which sees Monmouth traveling to their ground the following weekend.
The seconds are also in league action this weekend, as they travel to Caldicot Castle in East Gwent One.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.