Ardal Southern Cup final
Chepstow Town 2 Cardiff Corinthians 5
THE Jockeys crashed to earth after riding high with a 2-0 half-time lead in Friday's Ardal Southern League Cup final against Cardiff Corinthians at Taff's Well, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
Corries scored five unanswered goals in the last 35 minutes to turn the final on its head and deny Chepstow, who had high hopes having secured second in the Ardal South East table, with a play-off match still to come.
The feelgood factor continued when Josh Parsons raced through on goal to round Alex Walker in the Corries goal and turn the ball into an unguarded net after just three minutes.
And although the city outfit had chances to level and most of the possession, it was the Jockeys who doubled their advantage four minutes before the interval, Parsons netting his second from close-range after being picked out by captain Adam Wakley.
Corries halved the deficit on 55 minutes though, when Mo Djalo scored from just inside the box
And the scores were level eight minutes later when Aron Davies converted a penalty awarded by referee Paul Wiseman for handball.
The Ardal South West club then went into overdrive, Davies heading home a Thierry Otu cross from the left five minues later for 3-2.
And they doubled their lead with 10 minutes left after breaking quickly, Davies squaring across the box for Otu to finish past Matthew Swann for 4-2.
The scoring was completed in stoppage-time when Davies completed his hat-trick from a direct free-kick.
But Chepstow must bounce back quickly, as they still have a play-off to secure promotion to JD Cymru South against opponents still to be confirmed.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.