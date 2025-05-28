ROSS 1st XI walloped Woolhope 2nds on Saturday, with Herefordshire Women's skipper Chloe Tingle bagging five wickets in a 150-run home win.
Kiran Krishnan fired 63 backed by Graham Howls with 37, Simon Timewell 21, Will Brookes 19 and Muhammed Noufal Fazaludeen 18, as the hosts reached 193-all out in the final over of the Division Nine (Herefordshire South) clash.
Woolhope were then skittled for 42 in 21 overs, Tingle taking 5-17-8, backed by Sachin Anil with 3-12-8 and Brookes with 2-9-3.
Goodrich got the better of Ross in their Forest Hundred midweek derby though, winning by 47 runs at the Hilltop Paradise.
Sam Griffiths fired 43 in their 100-ball 142-5, with Charlie Bowden taking two wickets, before Ross were restricted to 95-7.
Goodrich 1sts had to give second best at Down Hatherley on Saturday however, losing by seven wickets after being dismissed for a lowly 106 in 31 overs.
Skipper Jack Lewis top-scored with 46, but only Joe Provis 16 and Chris Tookey 11 also reached double figures.
The hosts then reached 108-3 in 16 overs, Provis, Lewis and Matt Young the wicket-takers.
But the 2nds won by five wickets at home to Huntley 2nds, Adam Kibble taking three wickets in the visitors' 191-6 before Ralph Heaven Richards scored 52, backed by skipper Joseph Griffiths 44, Ayrton Lowther 31, Lee Harrington 19 and Matt Davies 19 not out in a reply of 193-5.
