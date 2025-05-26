CHEPSTOW Town suffered heartache for a second consecutive Friday when they were beaten 2-0 by Ynyshir Albions in the Ardal Southern play-off final at Ystrud Mynach’s CCB Centre for Sporting Excellence, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
The Jockeys were looking to bounce back after being swept away 5-2 by Cardiff Corries in the second half of the Ardal Southern Cup final seven days earlier.
But Albions would prove tough opponents, having played in JD Cymru South as recently as 2022/23.
Chepstow defender Matthew Board made an excellent block on the line in the 14th minute when Joseff Haig looked set to score from a pull back on the edge of the six-yard area.
Fin Maguire-Hamblett then responded when he went close with a 20-yard free-kick before Sonny Lewis struck an upright for the Jockeys on the half-hour.
Ynyshir defender Kallum Williams next flashed a 25-yard drive wide of the far post before Lewis drilled another effort wide from the edge of the box after Adam Wakley chested a long ball down into his path.
It was 0-0 at the break, but the Rhondda outfit broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart when Cory Morgan latched on to a Scott Jones pass before hitting a sumptuous 20-yard half-volley over Chepstow keeper Matthew Swann’s head.
Ynyshir's Jacob Matthews then saw a 62nd-minute effort from the edge of the box blocked before Nathan Rose at the other end headed wide after Albions failed to clear a corner.
It was Ynyshir who scored again though, when Swann was unable to hold a 77th-minute corner under pressure, and substitute Jorrie-Blue Griffiths forced home from close-range for 2-0.
The Jockeys pressed late on as Mallachi Graham's close-range 88th-minute effort was blocked on the line before Malique West saw another chance blocked from a Graham pull back.
But Albions prevailed and the Ardal South East runners-up will now reflect on a season of near misses before preparing for the new campaign.
