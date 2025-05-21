VINEY St Swithins Sports Club is thrilled to announce a landmark 10-year partnership with UDA Football, beginning with the 2025/26 season.
Under this agreement, Viney St Swithins will become the new home for UDA’s match days, marking a significant chapter for both clubs.
UDA Football is part of the University Degrees Abroad Soccer Academy, which offers student athletes a unique blend of competitive senior football and internationally recognised university degrees.
Based at the University of Gloucestershire, UDA combines year-round professional coaching from UEFA A licensed staff with an accredited degree programme, providing a pathway that balances academic achievement with football development.
The partnership grew from shared values and ambitions after Viney learned last year that UDA were searching for a new home base. Known for its strong community focus and excellent sporting facilities, Viney is keen to leverage this collaboration to boost both football development and community engagement.
Simon James, club secretary at Viney St Swithins, said: “We are proud of our facilities, which are already recognised as some of the best in the area, and look forward to working with the UDA team to enhance them even further.”
Plans for the partnership include significant investment in the club’s infrastructure, with upgrades to the pitch, clubhouse, and the installation of floodlights.
These improvements will enhance the match day experience for players and supporters alike and are expected to raise the club’s profile and attract more visitors from across the region.
James added: “In addition to our footballing ambitions, we are committed to engaging both the local and wider community through this exciting partnership. It truly is a win-win arrangement that sets a new benchmark for collaboration in grassroots football.”
With this decade-long alliance, Viney St Swithins Sports Club and UDA Football are poised to achieve great things on and off the pitch.