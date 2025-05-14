CHEPSTOW Town FC's players and fans are already celebrating ahead of a big cup final on Friday – after Abercarn FC's 3-2 defeat of Goytre on Tuesday night guaranteed the Jockeys runners-up spot in the Ardal South East League, and a play-off to go up the second tier of Welsh football.
Defeat for their Monmouthshire rivals means they can't catch Chepstow - who they drew 1-1 with on Saturday.
The Larkfield Park club posted: "The result at Abercarn tonight means we are in the Ardal Southern play-offs. Date, venue and opposition TBC.
"Well done to Marc Ingles, his staff and players. A final Friday, then a play-off match to finish the season!"
First up though is the Ardal Southern Cup final versus Cardiff Corinthians at Taffs Well FC on Friday (May 16), kick-off 7.30pm.
They won through the semi after winning a semi-final penalty shoot out 3-1 at Llanelli FC's Stebonheath ground against hosts Evans & Williams.
It was all-square at 0-0 after 90 minutes before Chepstow nailed it from the spot through two great saves from keeper Matt Swann and successful penalties from Nathan Rose, Ash Palmer and Christian O'Donnell with the winner.
The Jockeys have become shootout experts on their way to the final, winning three of their four ties from the spot, starting with a 5-4 penalty win over Abergavenny after a 2-2 home draw.
That was followed by a 3-2 regulation win at Pontyclun before a 5-3 penalty win at AFC Llwydcoed following a 1-1 draw, and then their semi-final heroics.