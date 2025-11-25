RUNNERS headed for the second Gwent Leisure Centre League X-Country race organised by Lliswerry Runners on Sunday, held on a wet, muddy and slippy 4.16-mile course with some steep slopes.
Chepstow Harriers' James Blore was third home in the 215-strong field, crossing in 29 minutes 41 seconds, 45 seconds behind winner Dan Bodman and 38 seconds behind second-placed Dane Williams, both of Parc Bryn Bach.
Fourth and fastest over-50 was former Monmouth School maths teacher Huw Evans running for Parc, just four seconds behind Blore, with Harriers' Tim Batchelor only six seconds further back in fifth.
First Spirit of Monmouth runner home was Tom Chinnick in 19th in 31.36, who placed fourth quickest over-40, followed by club mate Ben Saunders in 28th in 32.44.
Fastest woman was Parc Bryn Bach's Ewelina Ciesielska in 33.17, who crossed 32nd overall.
Harriers' Douglas Briggs placed second in the men's over-55 category in 38th (33.44), a place and six seconds ahead of second woman, Kani Hinshelwood of Parc Bryn Bach, followed another place and 21 seconds back by Chepstow's Jonathan Carter as third over-55 man.
Fellow Harrier Paul Dodd was also fastest over-65 man in 34.46, just in front of Spirit trio Matthew Visser (35.14) , Barry Burns (35.17) and Katerina Adams (35.19), with the latter taking the women’s over-45 class as fifth fastest female, followed in second by Harriers’ Katherine Matthews (36.26).
Chepstow’s Niki Morgan was on song again, taking the over-55 women’s age-group in 37.21, while Spirit’s Vicky Roberts made the podium as third over-35 in 37.35.
Harriers’ Nicola Crockett was also third over-60 woman in 44.22, with club mates Barbara Maddison (49.45), Brenda Avery (54.41) and Jane Bayliss (59.54) taking fastest over-65, over-75 and over-70 respectively.
Harriers’ top men’s team were fifth and Spirit eighth, while Chepstow’s women were third and Monmouth’s fifth.
