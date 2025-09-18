TWO intrepid MonRoss-TrailBlazers shrugged off the weather to take on the stunning 75km Lake District 'The Lap' ultra marathon over the weekend
The fully waymarked loop around England’s largest lake, Windermere, includes some of the most beautiful trails in the UK, but is a true test of endurance.
Rob Nicholls stormed home in ninth overall and sixth senior man in 8 hours 59 minutes 12 seconds.
And club mate Emma Davies crossed the line in 12.58.02 to place 209th overall and sixth over-50 woman.
Trailblazers posted: "Incredible achievements from both runners – super inspirational, well done!"
Also going the extra mile was Martin Turner, who smashed out his fifth marathon in torrential rain at the Garmin New Forest Marathon, powering through to finish in 3.40.27 to place 118th overall.
Even better, it was a real family affair with his three boys braving the weather to take part in their own kids’ events.
On Saturday, 10 other intrepid Trail-Blazers also headed for the hills and the first ever Hay Hotfooters 50k Black Mountains relay race.
Teams had to devise their own route from Crickhowell to Hay, with Blazers successfully navigating their way home in fourth.
Looking ahead to this Saturday (September 20), Trailblazers are proud to be taking part in the Hereford 24 Hour Run Against Homelessness.
The Blazers team will be stepping up to fill a 30-minute slot, running 5km together as part of an inspiring 24-hour relay through the streets of Hereford, which is raising funds for Vennture, a local charity dedicated to giving people in difficult situations hope, support, and the chance of a fresh start.
The club posted: “We’re excited to lace up, join the community, and help Vennture reach their fundraising goal of £3,000.
“ If you’d like to support this fantastic cause, you can make a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/page/hfd-24-hour-run-2025.”
