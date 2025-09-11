SPIRIT runners Tom Chinnick, Nick Sloper and Julie Gee joined nearly 6,000 other runners in Cardiff to take on the last race of the R4W 10K Series , The Brecon Carreg CDF 10K, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
The skies were grey and full of rain but this didn't stop the three from giving it their best and crossing the line to gain the final medal of the series.
Tom paced a great race experimenting in different fuel and finished in an outstanding time of 38mins 04secs, for 189th place overall.
Nick was race ready and enjoyed the sights as he ran the fast flat course, and although the rain poured throughout creating lots of surface water, it didn't stop Nick as he crossed the finish line in 47.34, his fastest since 2017 having previously had to stop due to knee injuries.
Julie was eager to receive the final medal of the series and there was nothing stopping her, not even her own knee pain, which started to hurt at around 4km.
She powered on with a little walk and run, enjoying the support from the crowds and smiled at every opportunity to finish in 1.15.31.
Anyone interested in running who fancies joining a club can take a look at Spirit of Monmouth’s running club website https://spiritofmonmouth.co.uk/ or contact [email protected] for more information.
Spirit are a friendly and fun club – with a nice competitive edge, and a great social heart.
They are also affiliated to Welsh Athletics and cater for a wide range of running abilities.
The club say that whether you’re an experienced marathon runner, 5k lover or prefer to just run for fun, you’re very welcome to join.
They also have a ‘Couch to 5k’ C25K programme starting this January that people can contact them about.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.