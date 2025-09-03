MONROSS Trailblazers stormed home third and ninth out of 42 teams in Sunday's 61km Rogue Runs Wye Valley Relay.
On leg 1 from Ross to Kerne Bridge, Rob Nicholls raced in second in 38.08, with Graham Bell 21st in 55.13.
The longest 2nd leg to Symonds Yat saw B beat A, as Rob Potter crossed 12th in 1.16.21 and Rob Pritchard 14th in 1.19.42.
Leg 3 to Monmouth saw Faye Johnson fly home third and fastest woman in 40.34, with Martin Turner ninth in 44.01.
A steep Kymin climb started leg 4, then along Offa's Dyke, down to Redbrook and up another climb to Gumbersland Barn, with Rich Foster finishing second in 51.08, and Martin Woodhead 13th (1.01.40).
Ben Humphries matched Rich on the short Bigsweir to Brockweir 5k leg 5 , crossing in 21.11, with Rebecca Foster 14th in 27.37.
Jack Millar went one better placing first on leg 6 to Wyndcliffe in 31.28, with Rachael Aitken 15th (40.44).
And Emma Humphries (13.14) and Nerys Chaplin (14.45) led the teams home on the short last leg through Piercefield Park to Chepstow Leisure Centre, with the As crossing in 4.35.25 and the Bs in 5.20.20.
