FOURTEEN Spirit of Monmouth runners travelled to Margam Park to race at the first Gwent League X-Country meeting of the winter season, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
The John H Collins Gwent X-Country League is one of the largest in the UK, drawing more than 60 clubs from across South Wales and South West England.
Fixtures regularly attract more than 1,000 runners spread across 10 races, and the five matches feature conditions ranging from sunny grassy parkland to wet and windy moors.
The Margam route consisted of grassy, hilly and surprisingly muddy terrain.
Spirit’s ladies, promoted to Division 2 this year, had a great team score racing the gruelling four-mile course to finish eighth, with Katie Adams their first runner home and fifth fastest over-45 in 27.53.
The men had to run an extra lap, with Spirit entering two teams, and the A team finishing third in Division 4.
Tom Chinnick and James Robinson took on their first GL race, with Tom first Spirit home in 36.19 followed by Matt Visser (38.12) and then James (39.07).
A week last Sunday, Madeleine Newcomb was back on the race scene taking on the undulating Manchester Half Marathon, starting and finishing at Old Trafford.
Supported by her friends and family, Madeleine was buoyed by the support from the crowds and her daughter running alongside her on the pavements at mile 11 and 12, finishing in 2 hours 26.00.
The same day, new member Stephanie Agnew ran the Oxford Half in 1.57.00, starting and finishing in the heart of the city, and taking an unforgettable route through history, culture and leafy surroundings.
Last weekend also saw Stephen and Alison McMenemy, Jeremy Creasey and Martin Blakebrough head to the Weston Super Half.
The weather took a turn and the runners were greeted with rain and strong headwinds along the coastal route.
Jeremy, fresh from taking part in the Zegerplas park run in Alphen ann der Rijn in the Netherlands, toughed it out to cross in 1.51.34.
Alison and Stephen stayed together, pushing each other up the steep slopes to finish in 2.28.12, faster than their target, with Alison taking ninth in her age.
Martin managed to make the race start but sadly made the right decision to pull out due to a niggle and opted to be Spirit’s top supporter and cameraman.
Sunday was also the first race of this season's Gwent Leisure Centre League’s X-Country series, held at Glebelands in Newport and hosted by Caerleon RC.
The heavens opened as soon as the start whistle was blown for the flat and grassy four-mile race, which included sections of muddy trail paths.
The men and women raced together looping the course three times before heading for the finish across a damp and boggy field.
Huw Evans from Monmouth, representing Parc Bryn Bach, was third overall and fastest over-50 in 23.44.
Tom Chinnick (26.11) and Katie Adams (28.16) once again finished as first men and women Spirits, with the latter beating Katherine Matthews of Chepstow Harriers to the over-45 class by just three seconds.
Special mention goes to Louise Hartree in her first XC with Spirit who placed second over-60 woman in 35.53.
Spirit finished fifth best women and seventh best men in the team competitions.
