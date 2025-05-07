ROSS Juniors Women welcomed Pegasus to the Sports Centre for a Midwest Counties League game on Sunday, and fought out a 3-3 draw despite injuries and some of the younger girls playing in a youth cup final.
They started well and were putting the opponents on the back foot early on, but Pegasus also looked dangerous on the counter and forced Ruby Wood into two fantastic early saves.
Ross then took control and when Millie Malsom was sent through she stayed calm to round the advancing keeper and finish well to make it 1-0.
Pegasus pushed back and another excellent save from Ruby was backed up by a fantastic goal-line clearance from Keira Brain.
But eventually, the pressure told and they made it 1-1.
Ross kept their heads up though and when a corner was cleared back to Holly Mace, her 30-yard strike flew into the top corner to send Ross in 2-1 up at half-time.
Pegasus came flying out of the blocks after the restart however and scored early to make it 2-2.
But Ross gathered their thoughts and a couple of tactical tweaks saw them regain their composure, before some lovely link up play between Lily Irving, Lauren Creed and Malsom saw the latter finish well for a 3-2 lead.
Wood was then forced into two more fine saves and Cara Wright and Mica Walker were defending for their lives, covered well by Meg Boardman and Brain.
Ross were starting to tire however, and eventually Pegasus profited from another opening to make it 3-3.
The hosts gave one last big push and agonisingly saw Creed strike the post at the death, with the game ending all-square, leaving Juniors third behind Hereford FC and Kidderminster United, with the latter their next opponents at home on Sunday, May 18.
Coach Carl Roberts said he was so proud of the girls' effort, desire and passion, with several having to play out of position.
"Everyone of them stood up and showed how together this team can be,” he said.
"With by far the smallest squad in the league, when injuries hit we are relying on players' versatility massively and today showed again how important this is."