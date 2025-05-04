A WIN in their final game on Saturday afternoon (May 10) will secure second and a play-off place for Chepstow Town.
The race for the second spot behind Ardal South East champions Treowen Stars will go down to the wire after top-two rivals Goytre beat the Jockeys at Penperlleni 2-1 on Tuesday night (May 6), with the two due to clash again in Chepstow’s final match at Larkfield Park this weekend (ko 2.30pm).
The three-way battle for the runners-up play-off spot is an exclusively Monmouthshire affair, with Caldicot having finished their games currently in second by a point from Chepstow.
Goytre still have three games to play five points behind the Jockeys, but are guaranteed of second if they obtain two wins and a draw.
The villagers drew first blood at Plough Road, going two up in four first half minutes through strikes from Lewis Green (31) and Daniel Paul (34).
Chepstow hit back 10 minutes from time through an Adam Wakley goal, but it wasn’t enough to deny Goytre all three points.
The previous Friday night, a superb 55th-minute strike from outside the box by Jack Pearson-Brown had secured a 1-0 win for Chepstow at home to Blaenavon Blues.
Elsewhere, Chepstow's 2nds lost 3-1 away to top-six Trethomas in the South East Reserves League on Saturday, Ryan Smith with an injury-time consolation.
Chepstow Town 3rds lost 5-4 at home to Undy 3rds in a nine-goal East Gwent One derby, but town neighbours Thornwell R&W 2nds won 6-3 away to Caldicot 3rds.
Whatever the outcome in the chase for promotion, the Jockeys 1st XI also have the Ardal South Cup final to look forward to against Cardiff Corinthians, date and venue still to be announced.