ATHLETICO Ross-on Wye were drawn away in the 1st round of the National Cup – best described as the FA Cup of Walking Football– against Gloucester side Abbeymead, reports IAN PHILLIPS.
And whilst they lost 4-1, they gave a fair account of themselves in their first ever appearance in the competition on Saturday (April 26).
Athletico could not have wished for a better start, maintaining possession from kick-off and midfielder Mike Walker firing a low shot into the corner of the net without an Abbeymead player touching the ball.
From there on, it can be said it was a bit one-way traffic, with Abbeymead, who have almost 50 walking football teams on their books, laying seige on the Athletico goal.
The hosts pulled a goal back from the penalty spot on 10 minutes and never looked back, scoring again just before the interval and two further goals in the second half.
Athletico did however have spells, with striker Simon Brain holding the ball up well up front and midfielders Paul Nicholls, Eric Castles and Mike Walker working tirelessly.
Ross were hampered mid-way through the second half when Walker was blue carded for a third bookable offence, and had to spend five minutes in the sin-bin, which is a considerable time in walking football, although the defence of Nick Morgan and Dave Phelps did as much as they could holding Abbeymead out.
But it was a great day in the next chapter of Athletico Ross-on-Wye, who are a 50+ walking football team playing at John Kyrle High School on Thursdays, 7-8pm.
It enables players of all abilities and genders over 50 to participate in a social and wellbeing activity.
Anyone intrested in joining, no matter what age or ability can turn up or contact Dave Spray on [email protected]
Currently Ross have 30-plus affiliated players with Thursday night sessions regularly seeing up to 20 players.