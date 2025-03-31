THE U14 football team at Haberdashers' Monmouth are celebrating an unbeaten season, after finishing with nine wins and two draws.
They capped off the season by securing their unbeaten record with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against RGS Worcester, placing them sixth in the International Schools Performance league for Boys U14 football for 2024/25.
The season included victory over Llandaff Cathedral, plus wins over Rougemont (3-2), Sherborne (2-0), Bristol Grammar School (2-0) , King's School Worcester (3-0), Cheltenham Dean Close (2-0), Malvern College (6-0), Clifton College (4-1), a 1-1 draw with Millfield, and a further victory over Wycliffe (4-3).
Under the guidance of manager Rob Picken, the squad demonstrated both attacking flair and defensive resilience, scoring 29 goals against nine conceded.
Rob said: "The team played fantastic football throughout the season. They are talented players with a strong team ethic, and this achievement was a true squad effort.
“Huge credit also goes to their Games lesson coaches, including director of football Mark Tamplin, whose expertise has been instrumental in their development.
"The boys can take immense pride in this season’s success, and I am confident they will continue to progress in the coming years.”
Mr Tamplin added: “To remain unbeaten all season is an outstanding accomplishment.
"The boys have shown passion, perseverance, and a growth mindset, developing into a truly exciting team to watch.
"This is a fantastic platform for their future in school football— congratulations to all involved!”
The squad were: Calvin Sin – Goalkeeper; Harry Carver (captain) – Centre-back; Freddie Davies – Centre-back; Sam Robbins – Centre-back; Chase Meek – Right wing-back; Elliot Hanratty – Right wing-back; Noah Hartley – Left centre-back; Zac Mason – Centre Midfield; Oliver Holdcroft – Centre Midfield; Paco Rubio Tarazona – Attacking Midfield; Tom Bevan – Centre Forward; Sam Smith – Centre Forward; Wilson Cheung – Centre Forward; Ben Smith – Centre Forward.
Player of the Season was Harry Carver and Most Improved Player was Sam Robbins.