Welsh U18 Schools Cup Semi-Final
Monmouth Comprehensive School 3 Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr 2
THE senior boys' team at Monmouth Comprehensive School made the final of the Welsh Schools U18 Cup in dramatic last-gasp style with a 3-2 win over Cardiff's Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr at Penybont FC, reports PAUL HANCOCKE.
Having overcome some tough opposition in previous rounds, the team had done remarkably well to reach the semis for only the third time in the school's history.
And despite their strong run, they were fully aware of the challenge ahead, after losing on penalties to Plasmawr following a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Welsh Schools FA U19 Colleges Cup.
In perfect conditions with the Spring sunshine illuminating a large, fast pitch at the Cymru Premier ground, Monmouth led by captain George Gouldingay started confidently, and Herbie Perry had an early chance, only for the Plasmawr goalkeeper to beat him to the ball.
Plasmawr proved sharper on the ball in the first half and had the better opportunities.
But they found MCS goalkeeper Joseph Porter in inspired form, making a series of outstanding saves to keep them at bay, while the defensive line of Lucas Harris, Charley Handley, Harri Williams, and Finley Cummins, defended superbly, clearing any danger.
MCS struggled to create meaningful chances though, with only half opportunities for Jayden Makondora and Liam Brain in midfield in the first period, with Porter’s heroics ensuring that they went into the break at 0-0, with all still to play for.
Monmouth came out with renewed energy, and within minutes of the restart after some neat passing in midfield they struck, Brain finding Jack Palmer on the left who beat his man and fired a low left-footed shot into the far corner of the net.
The goal sparked jubilant celebrations, and they soon doubled their lead, a dangerous in-swinging corner from Gouldingay catching everyone off guard by sailing over the Plasmawr defence and into the back of the net.
At 2-0 MCS were in dreamland, but Plasmawr quickly responded, pushing forward and despite more top-class saves from Porter and resilient defending, pulled one back with a well-struck shot that beat the keeper at the far post.
MCS continued to attack though, Harris played in on goal by Gouldingay only for the Plasmawr keeper to make a brilliant save to keep the game alive.
And it looked like they had done enough, when with just two minutes remaining, Monmouth’s players were left devastated by a Plasmawr equaliser from a powerful shot from inside the box.
At 2-2 penalties seemed inevitable, but Monmouth forward Callum Wilding had other ideas, with the defender-turned-striker receiving an optimistic long ball and showing strength and pace to hold off a defender.
And faced by the onrushing goalkeeper he slotted a composed left-footed finish into the far corner, sparking wild celebrations as the bench flooded onto the field and the scorer was mobbed by his teammates.
With just seconds left to play, MCS held firm, sitting deep and protecting their 3-2 lead before the referee’s whistle blew to make them the school's second team to reach the final.
Having already qualified for the Gwent Schools FA Cup final, they now stand on the brink of a historic cup double.
Their opponents in the final will be Bryntirion Comprehensive, with the venue likely to be Penydarren Park, home of Merthyr Town FC, with the date to be confirmed.