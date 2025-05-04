Welsh Schools FA U18s Cup Final (Pen-y-Darren Park)
Monmouth Comprehensive School 3 Bryntirion Comprehensive School 2
HISTORY was made as Monmouth Comprephensive School's football team won the Welsh Schools FA U18s Cup for the first time ever at Merthyr's Pen-y-Darren Park in blazing sunshine on Wednesday.
Skipper George Goudingay's winning goal three minutes from the end of normal time secured the prestigious trophy for the first time ever for the school, with a fabulous 3-2 win over Bridgend’s Bryntirion Comprehensive.
Wins over King Henry's Abergavenny, St Joseph's Newport, Gareth Bale's old school Whitchurch (3-1), Llanelli's Ysgol y Strade (4-2), and a 3-2 triumph over Cardiff's Ysgol Plasmawr at Penybont FC in there semi saw them into the final.
And before the game, the boys were presented with their new playing kit by the Mayor of Monmouth, Councillor David Evans. on behalf of Monmouth Town Council.
But Bryntirion had most of the possession in the early stages, and failure to deal with a long ball saw their forward slot a close range effort past goal keeper Joe Porter to take a 1-0 lead.
The MCS boys didn't dwell on the disappointment though, and started to take control, with midfield trio Jaden Makondora, Liam Brain and Gouldingay using possession to link attacking play.
And from an MCS corner, a bouncing ball saw Herbie Perry striking a sweet left-footed half volley high to the keeper's left to level.
Now MCS started to dominate possession, and it was soon 2-2 when Gouldingay curled a long ball to the back post for right back Lucas Harris to head into the far bottom corner.
Bryntirion hit back though just before the break, when some neat passing and moving resulted in a close-range shot finding the target, leaving it 2-2 at the break.
After the restart, centre back Harri Williams put a header from a corner over the bar from close range before another ball into the box saw the ball come back off the bar from a Bryntirion defender as they struggled to clear.
At the other end, Porter made some vital saves, while Makondora came closest to finding the winner for MCS via a dipping free kick that the Bryntirion keeper tipped over with an excellent save.
The game looked destined to go to penalties as the minutes ticked down, but then Makondora chased a loose ball that everyone thought was going out of play, and picked it up to find Gouldingay in a dangerous forward position.
And one-on-one with a defender, the midfielder found space to put the ball on his left foot and curl an absolute beauty into the far top corner, sparking wild goal celebrations.
With several minutes of added time still to play, Bryntirion piled forward looking for an equaliser, with great ball into the MCS penalty area cleared for a corner by Finley Cummins, and Harris climbing highest to head the set-piece away.
And moments later, the ref blew for time to crown MCS Welsh Cup Champions, hearlding jubilation on the pitch and followed and shared with the army of supporters, friends and family in the stands.
Team coach Paul Hancocke said: “I'm so pleased for the boys. They've worked tirelessly this season and deserve all their success.
"It was a brilliant occasion and seeing the celebrations with staff, friends and family was wonderful.
"They have done the school and the town proud and with it being the last year for many, it’s the perfect way to finish their MCS journey."
They don’t stop there though with the chance of a historic cup double in the Gwent Schools Cup final on Wednesday (May 7) against Coleg Gwent Torfaen Learning Zone at Cwmbran Stadium, ko 3pm.
