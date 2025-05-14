Gwent Premier League Premier Division
Coed Eva Athletic FC 0 Monmouth Town FC 8
MONMOUTH Town warmed up for this Saturday's GCFA Senior Cup final with a thumping 8-0 Gwent Premier win at Coed Eva Athletic in midweek, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
With third in the league already secured, the Kingfishers were rewarded with victory in their final league game, leaving them in high spirits for this weekend’s showcase match at Chepstow FC against GP champions Cwmbran Town.
It was a slow start from both teams, with Monmouth struggling to create threatening chances until they made the breakthrough in the final few minutes of the first half, Lamin Ndure firing his first senior goal after a great over-the-top ball from Mitchell Palmer allowed him to cut in and place it past the keeper.
The half-time whistle went and concluded an opening period which the visitors felt they should have had more of, especially given the hosts’ lowly league position at the bottom of the table.
But everything changed in the second half as Monmouth's attacking force proved irresistible, Sam Oxley finding the back of the net for Town’s second on 53 minutes after some great skill from the No 10.
Ndure then scored his second to make it 3-0 in the 59th minute, when a cross from Jake Lewis found him at the near post which he struck into the net.
Just three minutes later, Lewis put Monmouth four up after a great solo run around the Coed Eva defenders before beating the keeper in a one-on-one.
And it was a second for Lewis on 71 minutes, following a great ball from Ndure in behind the defenders.
It was now goals galore for the Kingfishers, and five minutes later Oxley got his own brace as a ball into the box ended up going straight at the keeper, who deflected it in for 6-0.
In the 78th minute, the visitors won a penalty and it was Lewis who was given the chance to get his hat-trick.
However, it was a miss this time from the 16-year-old.
But five minutes later, Fin Thorp scored a great goal after winning the ball back on the edge of the box, firing it towards the top corner, with the goalkeeper just getting a touch, but not enough to deny the goal.
With just three minutes of play remaining, Oxley then got his hat-trick following on from some great one-two play between him and Palmer.
The final whistle went and concluded a dominant performance from the Kingfishers in their final league game.
Now all eyes turn to the Gwent CFA Senior Cup final on Saturday (May 17, kick off 2pm) at Chepstow Stadium, and the chance to end the season with some silverware.
The Kingfishers are offering a bus service to and from the ground for £10.
To book your seat, contact the club on social media or contact [email protected] / [email protected] / or call 07534 062657.
Monmouth Town and Cwmbran Town have had some great games in the league this season, with a 2-2 draw in the last match, showing that this will be a tight game and one worth watching.
And as the final game of the season, players and supporters are hoping to end it in style.